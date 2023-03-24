|
24.03.2023 14:43:26
EQS-AFR: Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Manz AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Manz AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/
24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Manz AG
|Steigäckerstr. 5
|72768 Reutlingen
|Germany
|http://www.manz.com
1592033 24.03.2023 CET/CEST
