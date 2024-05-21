|
21.05.2024 11:08:08
EQS-AFR: Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Manz AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Manz AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/?category=325
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/?category=325
21.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Manz AG
|Steigäckerstr. 5
|72768 Reutlingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.manz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1907573 21.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Manz AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Manz AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Manz AG
|7,32
|-0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Aktienmärkte schließlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel knapp in der Verlustzone. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.