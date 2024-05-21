21.05.2024 11:08:08

EQS-AFR: Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.05.2024
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/?category=325

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/?category=325

Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com

 
