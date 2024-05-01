|
EQS-AFR: Marley Spoon Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Marley Spoon Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Marley Spoon Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/publications/
