EQS-AFR: Marley Spoon Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Marley Spoon Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Marley Spoon Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.09.2024 / 14:11 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marley Spoon Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/publications

Language: English
Company: Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com

 
