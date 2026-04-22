468 SPAC II Aktie
WKN DE: A3C81B / ISIN: LU2380748603
|
22.04.2026 12:41:13
EQS-AFR: Marley Spoon Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Marley Spoon Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Marley Spoon Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/de/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/de/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/publications
22.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marley Spoon Group SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.marleyspoongroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2313046 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 468 SPAC II SE Registered Shs -A-
Analysen zu 468 SPAC II SE Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|468 SPAC II SE Registered Shs -A-
|0,18
|-2,21%