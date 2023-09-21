21.09.2023 16:00:05

EQS-AFR: Marley Spoon Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Marley Spoon Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Marley Spoon Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.09.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marley Spoon Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/publications/

21.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1731709  21.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1731709&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu 468 SPAC II SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten