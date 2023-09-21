|
21.09.2023 16:00:05
EQS-AFR: Marley Spoon Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Marley Spoon Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Marley Spoon Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/publications/
21.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marley Spoon Group SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.marleyspoongroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1731709 21.09.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!