EQS-AFR: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 30, 2024Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 30, 2024Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 29, 2024Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte

