01.08.2023 09:00:09
EQS-AFR: Masterflex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Masterflex SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Masterflex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-der-masterflex-se/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-of-masterflex-se/
01.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Masterflex SE
|Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
|45891 Gelsenkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.MasterflexGroup.com
1683717 01.08.2023 CET/CEST
