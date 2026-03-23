Masterflex Aktie
WKN: 549293 / ISIN: DE0005492938
|
23.03.2026 09:30:03
EQS-AFR: Masterflex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Masterflex SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Masterflex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-der-masterflex-se/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-der-masterflex-se/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 10, 2026
Address: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-of-masterflex-se/
23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Masterflex SE
|Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
|45891 Gelsenkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.MasterflexGroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2292764 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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|Masterflex SE
|12,95
|-0,77%
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