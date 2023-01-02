|
02.01.2023 08:00:08
EQS-AFR: Maternus-Kliniken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MATERNUS-Kliniken AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Maternus-Kliniken AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.maternus.de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.maternus.de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2023
Address: https://www.maternus.de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte
02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Maternus-Kliniken AG
|Französische Str. 53 - 55
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.maternus.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1519209 02.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!