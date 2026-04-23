MATERNUS-Kliniken Aktie

MATERNUS-Kliniken für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 604400 / ISIN: DE0006044001

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23.04.2026 09:21:43

EQS-AFR: Maternus-Kliniken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MATERNUS-Kliniken AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Maternus-Kliniken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2026 / 09:21 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Maternus-Kliniken AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.maternus.de/investoren/berichte-publikationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.maternus.de/investoren/berichte-publikationen

23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Maternus-Kliniken AG
Französische Str. 53 - 55
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.maternus.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304616  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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