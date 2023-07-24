|
24.07.2023 09:00:11
EQS-AFR: MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
24.07.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Steinhöft 11
|20459 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1526431 24.07.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MAX Automation SE
|5,56
|0,36%
