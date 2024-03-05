|
05.03.2024 12:00:03
EQS-AFR: MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2024
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2024
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2024
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
05.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Steinhöft 11
|20459 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1843303 05.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MAX Automation SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MAX Automation SE
|5,92
|-0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Super Tuesday" in den USA: Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- ATX schlussendlich stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag nur wenig. Die Wall Street zeiget sich am Dienstag mit Abgaben. Derweil tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.