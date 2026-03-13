MAX Automation Aktie
WKN DE: A2DA58 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588
13.03.2026 09:00:03
EQS-AFR: MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
13.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Steinhöft 11
|20459 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2289302 13.03.2026 CET/CEST
