|
13.03.2024 11:05:51
EQS-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/financial-reports
13.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1857951 13.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!