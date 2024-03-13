EQS-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



13.03.2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024

Address:

MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 26, 2024Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 26, 2024Address: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/financial-reports

13.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

