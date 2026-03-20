MBB Aktie
WKN DE: A0ETBQ / ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
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20.03.2026 15:52:25
EQS-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.mbb.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Kurfürstendamm 188
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2295392 20.03.2026 CET/CEST
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