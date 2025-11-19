MediClin Aktie

MediClin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 659510 / ISIN: DE0006595101

19.11.2025 12:23:33

EQS-AFR: MEDICLIN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MEDICLIN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.11.2025 / 12:23 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDICLIN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MEDICLIN AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Internet: www.mediclin.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2232654  19.11.2025 CET/CEST

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MediClin AG 3,52 2,33% MediClin AG

