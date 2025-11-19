MediClin Aktie
WKN: 659510 / ISIN: DE0006595101
|
19.11.2025 12:23:33
EQS-AFR: MEDICLIN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MEDICLIN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDICLIN AG
|Okenstraße 27
|77652 Offenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mediclin.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2232654 19.11.2025 CET/CEST
