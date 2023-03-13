EQS-AFR: MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 04, 2023Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 04, 2023Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 03, 2023Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 03, 2023Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

