13.03.2023 17:46:21
EQS-AFR: MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2023
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2023
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
13.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MediClin AG
|Okenstraße 27
|77652 Offenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mediclin.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1581295 13.03.2023 CET/CEST
