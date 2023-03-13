13.03.2023 17:46:21

EQS-AFR: MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

13.03.2023 / 17:46 CET/CEST
MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2023
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2023
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Language: English
Company: MediClin AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Internet: www.mediclin.de

 
