31.10.2023 10:55:03
EQS-AFR: MEDION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MEDION AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MEDION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2023
Address: http://www.medion.com/investor/meldungen_berichte/
|English
|MEDION AG
|Am Zehnthof 77
|45307 Essen
|Germany
|www.medion.com
