|
27.09.2022 09:00:07
EQS-AFR: MedNation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MedNation AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MedNation AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://eifelhoehen-klinik.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte/
27.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MedNation AG
|Graurheindorfer Str. 137
|53117 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eifelhoehen-klinik.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1450259 27.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!