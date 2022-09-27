Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 09:00:07

EQS-AFR: MedNation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MedNation AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MedNation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.09.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MedNation AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://eifelhoehen-klinik.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte/

27.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MedNation AG
Graurheindorfer Str. 137
53117 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.eifelhoehen-klinik.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1450259  27.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450259&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eifelhöhen-Klinik AGmehr Nachrichten