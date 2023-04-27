|
27.04.2023 18:24:22
EQS-AFR: MedNation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MedNation AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MedNation AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: http://mednation.de/investor-relations/Jahresabschluesse
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: http://mednation.de/investor-relations/Jahresabschluesse
