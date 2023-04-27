27.04.2023 18:24:22

EQS-AFR: MedNation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MedNation AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2023 / 18:24 CET/CEST
MedNation AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: http://mednation.de/investor-relations/Jahresabschluesse

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: http://mednation.de/investor-relations/Jahresabschluesse

Language: English
Company: MedNation AG
Graurheindorfer Str. 137
53117 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.mednation.de

 
