Mercedes-Benz Group Aktie
WKN: 710000 / ISIN: DE0007100000
|
14.01.2026 14:56:53
EQS-AFR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mercedes-Benz Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/ergebnisse-2025/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/results-2025/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/ergebnisse-2025/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/results-2025/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2026
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/q2-2026/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2026
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/q2-2026/en/
14.01.2026 CET/CEST
