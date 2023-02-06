EQS-AFR: Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.02.2023 16:01:36

Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.02.2023 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Merck KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html

Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de

 
