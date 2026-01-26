Merck Aktie
WKN: 659990 / ISIN: DE0006599905
26.01.2026 15:34:43
EQS-AFR: Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Merck KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Merck KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html
