EQS-AFR: Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Merck KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2026Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 13, 2026Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 12, 2026Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 12, 2026Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html

