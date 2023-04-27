|
27.04.2023 07:53:45
EQS-AFR: Meta Wolf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Meta Wolf AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Meta Wolf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.metawolf.com/investor-relations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.metawolf.com/investor-relations
27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meta Wolf AG
|Bahnhofstraße 15
|99448 Kranichfeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://metawolf.com
