27.04.2023 07:53:45

EQS-AFR: Meta Wolf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Meta Wolf AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Meta Wolf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2023 / 07:53 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Meta Wolf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.metawolf.com/investor-relations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.metawolf.com/investor-relations

27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Meta Wolf AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://metawolf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1618485  27.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1618485&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Muehl Product & Service AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten