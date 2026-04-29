Muehl Product & Service Aktie

Muehl Product & Service für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A25420 / ISIN: DE000A254203

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29.04.2026 20:00:03

EQS-AFR: Meta Wolf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Meta Wolf AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Meta Wolf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.04.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Meta Wolf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.metawolf.com/investor-relations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.metawolf.com/investor-relations

29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Meta Wolf AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://metawolf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2318342  29.04.2026 CET/CEST

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