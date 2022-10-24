NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022 13:36:01

EQS-AFR: METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: METRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.10.2022 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 14, 2022
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/de/downloads

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 14, 2022
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/en/downloads

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/de/downloads

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/en/downloads

24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470501  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470501&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu METRO (St.)mehr Nachrichten