23.10.2023 08:28:58
EQS-AFR: METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: METRO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
METRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 13, 2023
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/de/downloads
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 13, 2023
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/en/downloads
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/de/downloads
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/en/downloads
23.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
