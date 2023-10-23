Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
23.10.2023 08:28:58

EQS-AFR: METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.10.2023 / 08:28 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 13, 2023
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/de/downloads

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 13, 2023
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/en/downloads

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/de/downloads

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://newsroom.metroag.de/en/downloads

23.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1754357  23.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1754357&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

METRO (St.) 6,20 -0,32% METRO (St.)

