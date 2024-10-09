|
EQS-AFR: METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: METRO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
METRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 10, 2024
Address: https://investoren.metroag.de/downloads
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 10, 2024
Address: https://investors.metroag.de/downloads
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2025
Address: https://investoren.metroag.de/downloads
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2025
Address: https://investors.metroag.de/downloads
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de

