EQS-AFR: Mister Spex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Mister Spex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.01.2024 / 14:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mister Spex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/German/4000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html

Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de

 
