02.01.2024 14:09:34
EQS-AFR: Mister Spex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mister Spex SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mister Spex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/German/4000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/websites/misterspex/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mister Spex SE
|Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
|10249 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.misterspex.de
