Mister Spex Aktie
WKN DE: A3CSAE / ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
|
29.07.2026 13:03:13
EQS-AFR: Mister Spex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mister Spex SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mister Spex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/reports-presentations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.misterspex.com/en/reports-presentations
29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mister Spex SE
|Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
|10249 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.misterspex.de
|LEI Code:
|391200SBGUML8UFGNW39
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373562 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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