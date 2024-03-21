|
EQS-AFR: MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2023/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2023/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2023/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2023/
21.03.2024 CET/CEST
English
Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de

