EQS-AFR: MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.03.2025 / 13:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2025
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2024/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2025
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2024/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2025
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2024/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2025
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2024/

Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
