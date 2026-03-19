MLP Aktie
WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908
|
19.03.2026 09:10:36
EQS-AFR: MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2025/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2025/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2025/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2025/
19.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2294150 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
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