13.12.2023 14:43:51
EQS-AFR: MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MorphoSys AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/de/investoren/finanzinformationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors/financial-information
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/de/investoren/finanzinformationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors/financial-information
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/de/investoren/finanzinformationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors/financial-information
13.12.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1796289 13.12.2023 CET/CEST
Analysen zu MorphoSysmehr Analysen
|12:13
|MorphoSys Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.23
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.12.23
|MorphoSys Buy
|UBS AG
|11.12.23
|MorphoSys Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.23
|MorphoSys Buy
|UBS AG
