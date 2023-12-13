13.12.2023 14:43:51

EQS-AFR: MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.12.2023 / 14:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/de/investoren/finanzinformationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors/financial-information

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/de/investoren/finanzinformationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors/financial-information

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/de/investoren/finanzinformationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors/financial-information

Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
