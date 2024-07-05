05.07.2024 16:00:05

EQS-AFR: MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/de/investoren/finanzinformationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2024
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors/financial-information

Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
