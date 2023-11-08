|
08.11.2023 09:40:08
EQS-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MTU Aero Engines AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MTU Aero Engines AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mtu.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mtu.de/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-reports/
08.11.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1767881 08.11.2023 CET/CEST
