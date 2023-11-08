EQS-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.11.2023 09:40:08

MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MTU Aero Engines AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mtu.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mtu.de/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
