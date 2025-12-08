Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

WKN: 621468 / ISIN: DE0006214687

08.12.2025 15:30:32

08.12.2025 15:30:32

EQS-AFR: Müller - Die lila Logistik SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Müller - Die lila Logistik SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Müller - Die lila Logistik SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.12.2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Müller - Die lila Logistik SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.lila-logistik.com/de/kennzahlen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.lila-logistik.com/de/kennzahlen

08.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Müller - Die lila Logistik SE
Ferdinand-Porsche-Straße 6
74354 Besigheim-Ottmarsheim
Germany
Internet: www.lila-logistik.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2241938  08.12.2025 CET/CEST

