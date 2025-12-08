Müller - Die lila Logistik Aktie
WKN: 621468 / ISIN: DE0006214687
|
08.12.2025 15:30:32
EQS-AFR: Müller - Die lila Logistik SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Müller - Die lila Logistik SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Müller - Die lila Logistik SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.lila-logistik.com/de/kennzahlen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.lila-logistik.com/de/kennzahlen
08.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Müller - Die lila Logistik SE
|Ferdinand-Porsche-Straße 6
|74354 Besigheim-Ottmarsheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lila-logistik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2241938 08.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!