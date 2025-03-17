EQS-AFR: Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 17, 2025Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 17, 2025Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024

