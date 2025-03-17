|
17.03.2025 08:21:21
EQS-AFR: Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 17, 2025
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 17, 2025
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude AG
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
