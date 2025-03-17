17.03.2025 08:21:21

EQS-AFR: Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 17, 2025
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 17, 2025
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024

Language: English
Company: Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
