Multitude Aktie
WKN DE: A40VJN / ISIN: CH1398992755
|
22.07.2025 08:00:03
EQS-AFR: Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 21, 2025
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude AG
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|
2172650 22.07.2025 CET/CEST
