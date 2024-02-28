28.02.2024 07:00:19

EQS-AFR: Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.02.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2023

28.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1845883  28.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1845883&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten