28.02.2024 07:00:19
EQS-AFR: Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2023
|English
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|https://www.multitude.com/
1845883 28.02.2024 CET/CEST
