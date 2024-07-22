22.07.2024 10:16:20

EQS-AFR: Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.07.2024 / 10:16 CET/CEST
Multitude SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 22, 2024
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024

Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
https://www.multitude.com/

 
