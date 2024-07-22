|
22.07.2024 10:16:20
EQS-AFR: Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 22, 2024
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024
22.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1951101 22.07.2024 CET/CEST
