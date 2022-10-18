|
18.10.2022 14:44:06
EQS-AFR: Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2022
Address: http://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2022
18.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1466199 18.10.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!