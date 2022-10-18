Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 14:44:06

EQS-AFR: Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

18.10.2022 / 14:44 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2022
Address: http://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2022

Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
1466199  18.10.2022 CET/CEST

