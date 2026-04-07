NAKIKI Aktie
WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300
|
07.04.2026 13:15:35
EQS-AFR: Nakiki SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NAKIKI SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nakiki SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://www.nakikifinance.com/finanzberichte
07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2304242 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
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