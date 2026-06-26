NAKIKI Aktie

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WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

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26.06.2026 11:42:43

EQS-AFR: Nakiki SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NAKIKI SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nakiki SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.06.2026 / 11:42 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nakiki SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 26, 2026
Address: https://nakikifinance.com/finanzberichte/

26.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2354978  26.06.2026 CET/CEST

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