NAKIKI Aktie
WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300
|
26.06.2026 11:42:43
EQS-AFR: Nakiki SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NAKIKI SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nakiki SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 26, 2026
Address: https://nakikifinance.com/finanzberichte/
26.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2354978 26.06.2026 CET/CEST
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