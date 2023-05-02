|
02.05.2023 16:01:36
EQS-AFR: New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_Q2_2023_Bericht.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_Q2_2023_Report.pdf
02.05.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|New Work SE
|Am Strandkai 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.new-work.se
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1622401 02.05.2023 CET/CEST
