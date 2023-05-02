02.05.2023 16:01:36

EQS-AFR: New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.05.2023 / 16:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_Q2_2023_Bericht.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_Q2_2023_Report.pdf

Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se

 
