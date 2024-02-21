21.02.2024 15:58:18

EQS-AFR: New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.02.2024 / 15:58 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Geschaeftsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_GB_2023.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Geschaeftsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_AR_2023.pdf

21.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se

 
End of News EQS News Service

1842315  21.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1842315&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu New Work SE (ex XING)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu New Work SE (ex XING)mehr Analysen

12.02.24 New Work Hold Deutsche Bank AG
01.12.23 New Work Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.11.23 New Work Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10.11.23 New Work Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.10.23 New Work Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!