EQS-AFR: New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.02.2024 15:12:50

29.02.2024 / 15:12 CET/CEST
New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/New_Work_SE_Q2_2024_Bericht.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/New_Work_SE_Q2_2024_Report.pdf

Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se

 
