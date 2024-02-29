|
29.02.2024 15:12:50
EQS-AFR: New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/New_Work_SE_Q2_2024_Bericht.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/New_Work_SE_Q2_2024_Report.pdf
29.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|New Work SE
|Am Strandkai 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.new-work.se
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1848755 29.02.2024 CET/CEST
|28.02.24
|New Work Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.02.24
|New Work Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.23
|New Work Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.23
|New Work Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.11.23
|New Work Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.23
|New Work Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.04.23
|New Work Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.23
|New Work Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.02.23
|New Work Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.02.23
|New Work Buy
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|New Work SE (ex XING)
|61,50
|0,49%
