EQS-AFR: New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



18.10.2022 / 20:12 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022

Address:

New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 10, 2022Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_Q3_2022_Bericht.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 10, 2022Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_Q3_2022_Report.pdf

18.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

