EQS-AFR: NEXR Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NeXR Technologies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

NEXR Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.04.2023 / 10:25 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address:

NEXR Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 28, 2023Address: https://www.nexr-technologies.com/finanzberichte/

27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

